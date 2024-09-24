Uchenna Nwosu Expected To Practice Ahead Of Monday Night Matchup

Some much-needed good news has come on the injury front for the Seattle Seahawks . Head coach Mike Macdonald told reporters that outside linebacker Uchenna Nwosu , who’s yet to play this regular season, is slated to practice ahead of the team’s pivotal Week 4 Monday Night Football matchup against the Detroit Lions . “We’re going to put him out there at some point this week and see how it goes,” Macdonald said of Nwosu. “He should get some team activities here in the next couple days.

” Macdonald did not commit to saying that Nwosu will actually play, but it’s nevertheless an important step for Nwosu to make his regular season debut. He has not practiced since spraining his MCL after being chop blocked by Cleveland Browns guard Wyatt Teller in the preseason finale. Of course, this injury led to calls from some Seahawks fans for Teller to be fined for this infraction.

Seahawks Uchenna Nwosu Injury Update Detroit Lions Monday Night Football

