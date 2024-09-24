UC Faculty Accuse University of Labor Violations Over Suppressing Pro-Palestinian Speech

Faculty have accused the University of California system of labor violations over what they say was a sweeping campaign to suppress pro- Palestinian speech and campus protests across the state earlier this year. The Council of University of California Faculty Associations made the allegations in a complaint filed last week with the state Public Employment Relations Board.

California faculty have also been investigated for pro-Palestinian social media posts, arrested for exercising their free speech rights and were surveilled and intimidated by university representatives, the state filing alleges.

UC Faculty Protests Palestinian Labor Violations

Faculty accuse UC campuses of labor violations over pro-Palestine protest crackdownsThe Council of UC Faculty Associations, along with faculty associations from seven UC campuses, filed a 581-page unfair labor practice charge Thursday with California’s Public Employment Relations Board.

Source: latimes - 🏆 11. / 82 Read more »

