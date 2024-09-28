UC Berkeley Student Shot With Orbeez-Like Objects While Walking Alone

FILE – Students walk through the Harvard Law School area on the campus of Harvard University in Cambridge, Mass., on Nov. 19, 2002. The University of California, Berkeley’s law school on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, joined the law programs at Harvard and Yale in pulling out of U.S. News & World Report rankings over concerns that the rating system punishes efforts to attract students from a broad range of backgrounds.
The student was walking alone on Bancroft Way near Bowditch Street at around 12:48 a.m. when an unknown person sitting in the passenger seat of a black Nissan SUV allegedly shot at her with an unknown weapon and drove away, police said Saturday.Crime and Public Safety |The student was hit at least once but was shot at about three times before quickly reporting the incident to law enforcement. No witnesses were in the area and no other similar reports have been made since, according to officials.
Officials encouraged residents to remain aware of their surroundings. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call 642-6760.
