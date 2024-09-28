UBS Chair Warns Against Capital Requirements Increase

ZURICH - UBS Chair Colm Kelleher warned on Sunday that the Swiss government's plans to strengthen capital requirements for big banks could damage the country's position as a financial centre.

"What I really have a big problem with is the increase in capital requirements. It just doesn't make sense," he said about the so-called"too-big-to-fail" report. Kelleher declined to comment on figures, but said that excessive capital requirements would damage competitiveness and lead to less favourable prices on banking products for customers.

UBS - which has a balance sheet double the size of annual Swiss economic output - would pose dire risks for the Swiss economy if it were to collapse, experts have warned. "Although we are a global bank, the heart of UBS is our Swissness," he said, adding there was"no question" the lender would quit its home country.

Banking Switzerland Capital Requirements Financial Sector UBS

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



Investingcom / 🏆 450. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Aggressive Fed cuts could yield a new stock market bubble, UBS warnsAggressive Fed cuts could yield a new stock market bubble, UBS warns

Source: Investingcom - 🏆 450. / 53 Read more »

Kroger-Albertsons merger could raise grocery costs, FTC chair warnsGrocery chains Kroger and Albertsons want to merge. It's a move Federal Trade Commission Chair Lina Khan worries could hurt customers already dealing with high food costs.

Source: CBSNews - 🏆 87. / 68 Read more »

FCC Chair Calls For More Competition Against Starlink After Recalling Its Broadband GrantThe FCC's decision to revoke SpaceX's Starlink broadband grant is facing criticism, particularly after FCC Chair Jessica Rosenworcel called for more competition against the company. Commissioner Brendan Carr criticizes this stance, calling it 'partisan politics' and questioning the agency's inconsistent position on Starlink's capabilities.

Source: FoxBusiness - 🏆 458. / 53 Read more »

Ex-Navy SEAL rep warns Trump against second rally at site of attempted assassination in ButlerEx-Navy SEAL rep warns Trump against second rally at site of attempted assassination in Butler

Source: nypost - 🏆 91. / 67 Read more »

Woman warns against cheap plastic surgery in Turkey after spending $100K to fix 'botched' veneersHeadlines 09/03/2024

Source: nypost - 🏆 91. / 67 Read more »

Al Sharpton defends Eric Adams, warns against political double standard: 'He should not be removed'Rev. Al Sharpton says NYC Mayor Eric Adams ‘should not be removed’

Source: nypost - 🏆 91. / 67 Read more »