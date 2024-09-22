Uber Introduces Rider Verification for Enhanced Safety and Trust

In an effort to increase safety and trust, Uber announced it will now allow riders to get verified.On Tuesday, the ride-booking company unveiled its rider verification process to help confirm that its users are who they claim to be, with the goal of making Uber a safe and trusted place to ride and drive.

RELATED: Uber launches shuttle service for airports, concerts, gamesIf Uber can’t validate that information, they can choose to upload their government-issued ID, such as a driver's license, a passport, a national identity card, or other documentation. They said they may also ask for a selfie.Uber noted that the process is not a guarantee of someone’s identity or good behavior, but said it can help the company build trust and accountability on its platform.

Uber Rider Verification Safety Trust Fraud Prevention

