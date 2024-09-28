U.S. Team Takes Lead at Presidents Cup After Dominant Morning Session

the U.S. Presidents Cup team responded on Saturday morning following a fog delay to win three of the four matches at Royal Montreal and take an 8-6 lead into the afternoon session.
Playing the four-ball format they dominated on Thursday, the Americans—after a slow start—picked up a 2-and-1 victory from Scottie Scheffler and Collin Morikawa; a 3-and-2 win from Xander Schauffele and Tony Finau over the Canadian team of Corey Conners and Mackenzie Hughes and a 2-and-1 win from Patrick Cantlay and Sam Burns over Hideki Matsuyama and Sungjae Im.
In the afternoon session, Scheffler and Russell Henley will take on Matsuyama and Im; Brian Harman and Max Home are playing Scott and Pendrith; Morikawa and Sam Burns are going against Conners and Hughes; and Cantlay and Schauffele will go against Kim and Kim. International captain Mike Weir has elected to keep on the bench the same four players who did not play Saturday morning: Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Jason Day, Ben An and and Min Woo Lee.Bob Harig is a senior writer covering golf for Sports Illustrated. He has more than 25 years experience on the beat, including 15 at ESPN.
