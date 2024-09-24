U.S. Sends Troops to Mideast Amid Heightened Tensions Over Israel-Hezbollah Conflict

Cars sit in traffic as they flee the southern villages amid ongoing Israel i airstrikes, in Sidon, Lebanon , Monday, Sept. 23, 2024.

It comes at the same time as U.S. hopes of a cease-fire between Israel and Hamas are fading. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin spoke with Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant over the weekend to press for a cease-fire and simmering of tensions amid concerns about escalation of the conflict, an issue that has been omnipresent for the last year during Israel’s mission to eradicate Hamas following the Oct. 7 terrorist attack.

“In light of increased tension in the Middle East and out of an abundance of caution, we are sending a small number of additional U.S. military personnel forward to augment our forces that are already in the region," Ryder said on Monday., along with repositioning of aircraft carriers and other warships signals the delicate nature of the situation and how quickly it could escalate into a second all-out war in the Middle East.

Israel has not claimed or denied responsibility for the explosions but is believed to be behind them.

