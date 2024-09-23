U.S. Secret Service Officer Accidentally Shoots Himself in Washington, D.C.

A U.S. Secret Service Uniformed Division officer was injured in Washington , D.C. , Saturday night after accidentally shooting himself. The USSS told Fox News Digital that the 'negligent discharge' occurred near 32nd and Fessenden streets in the northwest section of the city just before 8 p.m. The agent, who was on duty, was handling his service weapon when the firearm discharged.

Lt. Paul Mayhair, a public information officer with the USSS Uniformed Division, added that there were no reported injuries to any other individuals. The Secret Service’s Office of Professional Responsibility will be reviewing the facts and circumstances of this incident.

Secret Service Shooting Accident Officer Injured Washington D.C.

