U.S. Report Alleges Chinese Military Benefitting from US-Funded Research

The papers included research on high-performance explosives and rocket fuels, tracking of underwater targets, and coordinated drone operation and artificial intelligence. U.S. researchers have long collaborated with Chinese scientists on fundamental research projects to advance basic scientific understanding in areas such as materials science.

The report calls for all U.S. federally funded researchers to be barred from conducting research with Chinese institutions affiliated with the country’s military. Such a ban could drastically reduce the number of collaborated research projects between the U.S. and China. Abbigail Tumpey, vice president of communications at Georgia Tech, said that after conducting an internal investigation in the university’s Shenzhen Institute, the university found no evidence that it was providing research to the CCP.

