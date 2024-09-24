U.S. Embassy Urges Americans to Leave Lebanon Amid Escalating Israel-Hezbollah Conflict

The U.S. Embassy in Lebanon is warning Americans there to "book any ticket available" on the dwindling number of flights departing the country as fighting between Israel and Hezbollah is rapidly escalating. In an alert issued Tuesday, the Embassy said "most airlines have suspended or cancelled flights, and many flights have sold out; however, limited commercial transportation options to leave Lebanon still remain available.

Last week, two days of pager and walkie-talkie explosions targeting members of Hezbollah prompted Lebanese officials to ban the devices from being brought onboard planes departing Beirut Rafic Hariri International Airport, according to reports. The U.S. Embassy in Lebanon, which is located in the country’s capital of Beirut, said Tuesday that "U.S.

Lebanon Israel Hezbollah Conflict Evacuation

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



FoxBusiness / 🏆 458. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Israel-Hamas war latest: Israel turns its focus north toward Lebanon and HezbollahIsrael’s defense minister has declared the start of a “new phase” of the war as Israel turns its focus toward the northern front against Hezbollah militants in Lebanon.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »

Israel-Hamas war latest: Israel turns its focus north toward Lebanon and HezbollahIsrael’s defense minister has declared the start of a “new phase” of the war as Israel turns its focus toward the northern front against Hezbollah militants in Lebanon.

Source: wjxt4 - 🏆 246. / 63 Read more »

Israel-Hamas war latest: Israel turns its focus north toward Lebanon and HezbollahIsrael’s defense minister has declared the start of a “new phase” of the war as Israel turns its focus toward the northern front against Hezbollah militants in Lebanon.

Source: ksatnews - 🏆 442. / 53 Read more »

IDF: Israel Hit ‘Thousands’ of Hezbollah Launchers; Lebanon: One DeadSource of breaking news and analysis, insightful commentary and original reporting, curated and written specifically for the new generation of independent and conservative thinkers.

Source: BreitbartNews - 🏆 610. / 51 Read more »

Israel carries out ‘pre-emptive’ strikes on Lebanon as Hezbollah launches drones and rocketsHezbollah launched hundreds of rockets and drones at Israel early on Sunday, as Israel's military said it carried out a wave of pre-emptive strikes across southern Lebanon to thwart a large-scale rocket and drone attack by Hezbollah, per Reuters.

Source: FXStreetNews - 🏆 14. / 72 Read more »

Israel launches deadly strikes on Hezbollah in Lebanon, warns people in Beirut and elsewhere to evacuateLebanese officials say at least 182 people have been killed as Israel warns residents it's targeting Hezbollah weapons hidden in homes.

Source: CBSNewYork - 🏆 268. / 63 Read more »