U.S. Consumer Confidence Declines Amidst Economic Uncertainty

This report is from today's CNBC Daily Open, our international markets newsletter. CNBC Daily Open brings investors up to speed on everything they need to know, no matter where they are. Like what you see? You can subscribein September, down from 105.6 in August. September's figure comes in lower than the Dow Jones consensus forecast of 104 and is the biggest month-on-month drop in three years. Respondents saying jobs were"hard to get" rose to 18.3% from 16.8%.

JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon, in an interview with CNBCTV-18, also expressed doubts on the state of the economy."Markets are pricing things like they're going to be great. Put me on the cautious side of that one," he said. While inflation appears to be mostly tamed, at least by the measure of most Fed officials, Dimon thinks the economy might be dragged down because"geopolitics is getting worse … there is chance for accidents in energy supply."Perhaps some downbeat data and stern reminders about potential risks consoled investors that the recent highs of stock indexes were not driven by irrational exuberance. It's hard to prove this, of course.

But the fact that stocks continue rising even amid uneven economic data suggests the upward trajectory in markets is level-headed, for now. As Evercore ISI senior managing director Julian Emanuel pointed out,"We would be more concerned if we started hearing everything's great everything's roses.

Consumer Confidence Economy Inflation Jobs Geopolitics

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



NBCLA / 🏆 319. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Consumer Confidence Shows Increased Optimism But Concerns LingerAugust's consumer confidence index reading from the Conference Board showed a slight increase in confidence.

Source: Newsweek - 🏆 468. / 52 Read more »

US consumer confidence rises in August as Americans' optimism about future improvesAmerican consumers felt more confident in August as their outlook for the future improved.

Source: wjxt4 - 🏆 246. / 63 Read more »

US consumer confidence rises in August as Americans' optimism about future improvesAmerican consumers felt more confident in August as their outlook for the future improved.

Source: ksatnews - 🏆 442. / 53 Read more »

US consumer confidence rises in August as Americans' optimism about future improvesAmerican consumers felt more confident in August as their outlook for the future improved

Source: ABC - 🏆 471. / 51 Read more »

Consumer confidence lukewarm, but inflation expectations continue to improveThe Conference Board's August Consumer Confidence Index came in 'kind of average.'

Source: komonews - 🏆 272. / 63 Read more »

Forex Today: Major pairs hold steady as focus shifts to US Consumer Confidence dataHere is what you need to know on Tuesday, August 27: Major currency pairs continue to trade in relatively tight ranges early Tuesday after closing the first day of the week little changed.

Source: FXStreetNews - 🏆 14. / 72 Read more »