Tyrese Haliburton's Selfless Play Elevates Indiana Pacers

Basketball, as Tyrese Haliburton plays it, is about other people. Sure, he’s the franchise standard bearer and a near lock to start in next month’s All-Star Game, but he’s loath to make any of this about himself. Whereas other star players look inward, Haliburton plays so selflessly that it borders on cliché. Watch enough Pacers games and you’ll become convinced that teamwork truly makes the dream work.

Through the power of friendship (and Haliburton’s genius), the Pacers have parlayed a historically potent attack to a surprising 24-17 record—and, with All-NBA forward Pascal Siakam joining the fold, they now have the talent to match their vibes. Collectively, Indiana has maintained a 58.5 percent effective field-goal percentage as a team—for reference, Michael Jordan’s personal high water mark for effective field-goal percentage was a scant 55 percent. Similarly, eight Pacers players average more than 10 points per game (the most of any team in the league) and their 31.1 assists per game are the most of any team in the last 40 year





