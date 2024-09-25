Tyler Perry's 'Sinners' Trailer Drops, Highlighting a Tale of Family and Corruption

has created with the streamer. It is scheduled to start streaming on Thursday, October 24, with the release of the first eight episodes.The video teases a high-stakes drama about family and corruption. It highlights the contrasting lives of two women as their paths converge. The series will be led by Taylor Polidore Williams as Kimmie and Crystle Stewart as Mallory.

“It follows two women leading very different lives,” reads the logline. “While Kimmie is struggling to make ends meet after her mother kicked her out, and Mallory finds success running her own business. Eventually, they find themselves entangled in each other’s lives.”is written, directed, and executive produced by Perry. The series is also produced by Will Areu, Angi Bones and Tony Strickland.

Tyler Perry Sinners Drama Corruption Family

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



comingsoonnet / 🏆 578. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

The Six Triple Eight Teaser Trailer Previews Tyler Perry’s WWII DramaNetflix has shared the first official The Six Triple Eight teaser trailer, previewing the upcoming WWII drama from Tyler Perry.

Source: comingsoonnet - 🏆 578. / 51 Read more »

Beauty in Black Teaser Trailer Sets Release Date for Tyler Perry Netflix SeriesThe official Beauty in Black teaser trailer has been released for the first Netflix series created by Tyler Perry.

Source: comingsoonnet - 🏆 578. / 51 Read more »

Beauty in Black Trailer Previews Netflix Family Drama From Tyler PerryThe Beauty in Black trailer has dropped for the upcoming family drama, starring Taylor Polidore Williams and Crystle Stewart.

Source: comingsoonnet - 🏆 578. / 51 Read more »

‘Beauty in Black’ Trailer Brings Heat & Drama to Tyler Perry’s First Netflix SeriesCustom image of Tyler Perry smiling during an interview for Mea Culpa

Source: Collider - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

The Sinners Trailer Suggests The Movie's Big Twist Has Already Been SpoiledMichael B Jordan in the Sinners trailer

Source: screenrant - 🏆 7. / 94 Read more »

Sinners: Warner Bros. Releases The First Posters Ahead Of Trailer DropWarner Bros. continues teasing us ahead of the first teaser trailer release for Sinners. This is the next film by director Ryan Coogler, and that alone should get you excited. The cast, which includes Michael B. Jordan, Delroy Lindo, Jack O'Connell, Hailee Steinfeld, and more, are reasons two through whatever.

Source: bleedingcool - 🏆 20. / 69 Read more »