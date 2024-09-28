Ty Dillon To Drive Kaulig Racing's No. 10 Chevrolet In 2025

Kaulig Racing has announced that Ty Dillon will take over the No. 10 Chevrolet for the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series , replacing Daniel Hemric . This surprising decision marks Dillon's return to the Cup Series from his current role in the Truck Series, leaving Hemric's future uncertain.This decision follows the team's recent appointment of NASCAR veteran Ty Norris as Chief Business Officer.
I will forever love and appreciate the process of what it takes to prepare, both physically and mentally, to compete on Sundays. However, I will not return to Kaulig Racing in 2025 to continue that process.'My family and I are sincerely grateful to Matt Kaulig and Chris Rice, as well as everyone at Kaulig Racing and Kaulig Companies, for welcoming me into their organization a few years ago, and giving me the rare opportunity to get back to the top level of our sport.
NASCAR Ty Dillon Kaulig Racing Daniel Hemric Cup Series
United States Latest News, United States Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: Newsweek - 🏆 468. / 52 Read more »
Source: SInow - 🏆 273. / 63 Read more »
Source: Newsweek - 🏆 468. / 52 Read more »
Source: Newsweek - 🏆 468. / 52 Read more »
Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »
Childress: Austin Dillon Penalty Has 'Changed NASCAR Racing on the Final Lap Forever'Richard Childress still isn't convinced that Austin Dillon should have been penalized following his Richmond win, even after two appeals were heard by the National Motorsports Appeals Panel. Childress says the ruling has changed NASCAR forever.
Source: SInow - 🏆 273. / 63 Read more »