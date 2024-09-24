Two Tropical Storms Threaten Florida's Big Bend Region

The tropics are heating up once again with the National Hurricane Center tracking what are expected to become our next two named storms.currently about 115 miles west-southwest of Grand Cayman and expected to strengthen into major Category 3 Hurricane Helene Wednesday, according to the U.S.PTC 9 is expected to earn tropical storm status sometime on Tuesday, and will officially become the eighth named storm of the Atlantic Hurricane Season.

Hurricane watches have been issued for coastal counties of western Florida, all the way between Panama City and Port Charlotte. A hurricane watch was also in effect for the Cuban province of Pinar del Rio and eastern Mexico from Cabo Catoche to Tulum. A tropical storm warning was in effect for Grand Cayman; eastern Mexico from Rio Lagartos to Tulum; and for the Cuban provinces of Artemisa, Pinar del Rio and the Isle of Youth. A tropical storm watch was in effect for Florida's Dry Tortugas and the Lower Keys south of Seven Mile Bridge.

