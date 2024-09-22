Two Students Suspended From Swim Team After Racial Slur Incident At Gettysburg College

At least two students at Gettysburg College in Pennsylvania were suspended from the swim team after a report that a racial slur was scratched onto a student's body, officials said.School administrators received 'a deeply concerning report of a racial slur being scratched onto a student using a plastic or ceramic tool,' officials at the 2,200-student private liberal arts school in Gettysburg said in a statement last week.

The incident is believed to have happened during an 'informal social gathering at an on-campus residence' and was first reported by upper-class students from the swim team, Gettysburg College President Robert Iuliano said. The family said it happened on Sept. 6.'Two weeks ago on the evening of Friday, Sept. 6, our son became the victim of a hate crime.

Racial Slur Hate Crime Gettysburg College Swim Team Suspension

