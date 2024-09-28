Two More Charged After Chaotic Philadelphia Car Meetups

Saturday, September 28, 2024 10:16PMA woman from New Jersey and a man from Pittsburgh are the latest people to be charged after the chaotic car meetups in Philadelphia last weekend.Alexis Boyce, 20, from Englishtown, New Jersey, surrendered to Philly police on Friday morning.Boyce is charged with Causing/Risking a Catastrophe, Riot , Fleeing a Police Officer and related offenses.

Albert Woynar, 18, was arrested in his hometown of Pittsburgh by the Pennsylvania State Police on Friday.Woynar is also charged with Causing/Risking a Catastrophe, Riot, Fleeing a Police Officer. He's also charged with Aggravated Assault.'We're coming for you': Philadelphia police promise to crackdown on illegal car meetups

The chaos unfolded between 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 21 and lasted until just after 4:30 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 22. According to police, officers responded to multiple locations where crowds ranging from 50 to over 200 vehicles had gathered. Police say the incidents involved "dangerous behaviors" such as drifting, setting off fireworks, starting trash fires, and, in some cases, vandalizing police vehicles.The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call or text police at 215) 686-TIPS .

Car Meetups Philadelphia Arrests Chaos Riot

