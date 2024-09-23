Two Men Plead Guilty To Drug Charges In Death Of 'Pose' Actress Cecilia Gentili

Michael Kuilan, 44, pleaded guilty to a charge that he distributed and possessed with intent to distribute heroin and fentanyl in Brooklyn federal court on Monday, according to U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of New York Breon Peace's office. Antonio Venti, 52, entered a guilty plea to the same charge in July.
“While these guilty pleas can’t undo the tragic loss of transgender rights activist Cecelia Gentili, it sends a message that we will do everything we can to make sure those responsible for drug related deaths face the consequences for their actions, and the families of those who lost their lives receive justice,” Frank Tarentino, special agent in charge of the federal Drug Enforcement Administration's New York office.
Drug Trafficking Fentanyl Heroin Cecilia Gentili Pose
