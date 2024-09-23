Two Brothers Arrested in Connection with Fatal San Leandro Shooting

Three people, including two brothers, were arrested last week in connection with a killing of a San Leandro man front of his home earlier this year, police said.Around 6:30 p.m. on May 5, the victim was pulling into the driveway when two suspects approached in an apparent robbery attempt. One of the victims was armed with an AR-15 style rifle, police said.During the confrontation, one shot was fired into the victim's vehicle, which struck him in the neck.

Also on Thursday, police arrested a third suspect as a suspected accessory to but was released the same day. Police did not reveal the person's name.'This case is a testament to the tenacity and persistence of our detectives in seeking justice for the homicide victim,' Lt. Abe Teng said in a statement. 'A lot of time was spent painstakingly gleaning evidence and conducting surveillance to build a case strong enough to go beyond just making arrests.

