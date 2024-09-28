Two Astronauts Launch on SpaceX Crew-9 Mission to International Space Station

NASA astronaut Nick Hague, left, and Roscosmos cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorbunov are pictured as they leave the Operations and Checkout Building on their way to Launch Complex 40 for a mission to the International Space Station on Saturday in Cape Canaveral, Fla.

Two astronauts are on their way to the International Space Station after a successful SpaceX launch on Saturday. The Crew-9 mission, helmed by astronauts NASA’s Nick Hague and Aleksandr Gorbunov of Russia’s space agency, launched from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida at 1:17 p.m. ET. It’s the first time since SpaceX’s first crewed mission in 2020 that it will carry two astronauts to orbit instead of four. They're saving room to bring home two NASA astronauts stuck at the ISS.on what was supposed to be an eight-day test mission. But the two have remained there due to concerns about the safety of Boeing's capsule. NASA made the “tough decision” to

During the planned five-month mission at the ISS, the crew will conduct more than 200 science experiments and demonstrations including studies of blood clotting, effects of moisture on plants grown in space and vision changes in astronauts.

Spacex Crew-9 International Space Station Astronauts Launch

