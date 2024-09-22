Twitter Hilariously Reflects The Absurdities Of Modern Life

Modern life is exhausting. Thankfully, there are people out there trying to make it all a little easier by tweeting about life's absurdities. Here are some of those tweets about, you know, *gestures at everything*:

Oh, and if you chuckle at these tweets, be sure to follow the creators for more chuckles! You'll double your chuckles!Mail is crazy because it's like 99 pieces of straight up garbage and 1 that if you don't reply to you're going to jail.i do not want to save to onedrive. i want to save to the documents folder. on my computer. that i have. in my house.

kids today are missing out of the pre-streaming era, where your childhood was at least partially defined by some semi-obscure movie your family just happened to own on tape and you watched several dozen timesNobody is putting gargoyles on buildings anymore. It can’t be that much more expensive to slap a gargoyle up there. We used to be a proper country.

“and who is your primary care doctor” buddy it’s 2024. are you also gonna ask me who my butler is or where I’ve parked my lamborghini, be for realDaylight Saving Time is increasingly hard to notice when my digital are devices are like,"What? Nothing happened. We know what time it is." And my stove is left blinking and screaming,"IT HAPPENED! TIME SHIFTED UNNATURALLY! THEY'RE ALL LYING! ONLY I KNOW! ONLY I REMEMBER!"Noticed that my vodka supply was dwindling. Confronted 23 and 17, who pointed the finger at 14, who guiltily confessed to making penne allá vodka “several times” over the last month. Didn’t believe her, watched her execute it flawlessly. I guess it’s a TikTok thing?Today I went to the bank and asked if they had an atm.

