Twenty Republican Attorneys General Investigate American Academy of Pediatrics Over 'Transgender' Medical Services

Twenty Republican Attorneys General are investigating the American Academy of Pediatrics for possible consumer deception when touting “transgender” medical services for children.

That claim raises questions under most state consumer protection laws, it has the undersigned alarmed. Idaho law, for example, prohibits “ngaging in any act or practice that is otherwise misleading, false, or deceptive to the consumer.” Idaho Code § 48-603. Most other states likewise prohibit making statements to consumers that are false, misleading, or deceptive. Each of us takes our responsibility to protect consumers in our states very seriously.

The letter comes as President Donald Trump promises to roll back the pro-transgender policies set in place by outgoing President Joe Biden. “I was very leftist, ‘Everybody do their own thing,’” Ericsson said. “But as I’ve watched this take hold of our society, I’m seeing the consequences of not saying, ‘No, this is not okay, this is too far.’ And I have reverted so far back, now it’s just to the point where I can’t even vote Democrat.”

The letter was not signed by the Republican AGs in Alaska, Indiana, Kentucky, Nevada, New Hampshire, Oklahoma, Tennessee, or Wyoming.

