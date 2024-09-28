Turkey Condemns US Decision to Lift Arms Embargo Against Greek Cypriot Administration

The Turkish Foreign Ministry says the decision will lead to arms race on the island, which could undermine delicate balances in the region."We agree with the views expressed in the statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus on this issue," Turkish Foreign Ministry says. / Photo: AA Archivethat the US decision to extend the lift of the arms embargo against the Greek Cypriot Administration will lead to an arms race on the island.

"This grave mistake would lead to an arms race on the island and undermine the delicate balances in the region," the statement said on Saturday. "We agree with the views expressed in the statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus on this issue." The statement also said that"we believe that the TRNC will take all necessary measures to increase its defence and deterrence capability" due to the increasing armament activities of the Greek Cypriot Administration.The island is divided between the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus and the Greek Cypriot administration in the south.However, Washington took the decision to lift the arms embargo on the Greek Cypriot Administration in 2020, expanded it in 2022 and extended it in 2023.

