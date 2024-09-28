Tulane Dominates USF In AAC Opener

What many anticipated as a dogfight between these two conference teams was anything but, as Tulane dominated in all facets of the game.

It was truly a breakout game for Tulane quarterback Darian Mensah, as he exposed the USF defense all game. Hughes showed why he was the leading rusher in the AAC just a season ago as he picked up two rushing touchdowns on the day. He finished the day with 61 yards and two scores on 17 carries. South Flordia found the endzone for the first time right before the half on their seventh drive of the game, but not after turning over the ball on two consecutive drive-ending fumbles. One of the turnovers was recovered by Rayshawn Pleasant, who had another solid game this weekend after taking aSouth Florida’s star Quarterback Byrum Brown left the game in the third quarter with an injury, and did not return.

