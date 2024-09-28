Tucker Carlson's Return To Broadcasting 'Imminent' At Amazon For 2024 Election Night Coverage

’ surprising return to the broadcasting chair is “imminent” with a source close to the discussions telling the Daily Beast that the veteran anchor is set to sign a deal within 2021. Now, his return from the broadcasting wilderness appears set to take place at Amazon as the streaming giant makes a foray into the news space.

The special, first reported by Puck, aims to “have a non-partisan discussion of that evening’s events.” Viewers will be able to live stream the program, which will be broadcast from Amazon MGM Studios in Los Angeles.

Tucker Carlson Amazon Election Night Coverage Streaming News

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



thedailybeast / 🏆 307. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

2024 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2024 Odds, Picks & Predictions: Verstappen's Reign In Real DangerEarly Azerbaijan GP odds omit Max Verstappen from the Top 3 entirely after a string of losses dating back to June. See who's ahead of him below!

Source: Covers - 🏆 341. / 59 Read more »

2024 Singapore Grand Prix 2024 Odds, Picks & Predictions: McLaren, Ferrari Drivers in Front of VerstappenMax Verstappen rode a historic win streak into last year's Singapore GP and suffered a massive upset in what would be his final loss of 2023. But the defeats are piling up quickly for him and Red Bull in 2024, making him an underdog this Sunday.

Source: Covers - 🏆 341. / 59 Read more »

Edmunds Compares: 2024 Honda Prologue versus 2024 Toyota bZ4X Electric SUVsHonda has a long reputation for building highly fuel-efficient cars and trucks, and now it’s getting serious about EVs with the all-new 2024 Prologue.

Source: wjxt4 - 🏆 246. / 63 Read more »

Edmunds Compares: 2024 Honda Prologue versus 2024 Toyota bZ4X Electric SUVsHonda has a long reputation for building highly fuel-efficient cars and trucks, and now it’s getting serious about EVs with the all-new 2024 Prologue.

Source: ksatnews - 🏆 442. / 53 Read more »

Spurs Starter, September 10, 2024: Spurs Announce 2024-25 Restaurant LineupYour daily briefing on what's going on with the San Antonio Spurs, including news, draft & more.

Source: SInow - 🏆 273. / 63 Read more »

Edmunds Compares: 2024 Honda Prologue versus 2024 Toyota bZ4X Electric SUVsHonda has a long reputation for building highly fuel-efficient cars and trucks, and now it’s getting serious about EVs with the all-new 2024 Prologue. Stretching slightly longer than Honda’s midsize and gas-powered Passport SUV, the Prologue is entirely electric and has room for five.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »