TSMC and Samsung Eye Megafactories in UAE Amidst US-China Tech Rivalry

Global chip giants Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. and Samsung Electronics have been in talks with the United Arab Emirates to explore building megafactories in the Middle East, Wall Street Journal reported Sunday, citing people familiar with the interactions and strategies.Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth fund Mubadala, which has been tasked with funding the expansion of its domestic semiconductor manufacturing, will play a key role, according to the report.

The Gulf state has been ramping up efforts and investments in developing its domestic tech industry as it works to build its position as a global hub for advanced technology and artificial intelligence. However, the discussions with UAE officials are still in the early stages, the report said. A tug-of-war between the U.S. and China has played out in the region as tech deals speed up and Washington grows increasingly wary over Beijing's influence in the Gulf state. TSMC and Samsung have held discussions with U.S. officials who are worried about potential shipments of advanced AI chips coming from UAE-based plants to China.The U.S.

Chip Manufacturing TSMC Samsung UAE US-China Tech Rivalry Artificial Intelligence

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



NBCNewYork / 🏆 270. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

TSMC and Samsung in talks with UAE to build chip megafactoriesDiscussions are still in the early stages, reported the WSJ, and any deal could be bogged down by technical challenges.

Source: CNBC - 🏆 12. / 72 Read more »

TSMC and Samsung Explore Building Megafactories in UAETaiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) and Samsung Electronics have held talks with the United Arab Emirates to potentially build large-scale chip factories in the Middle East. The discussions, reported by the Wall Street Journal, involve the Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth fund Mubadala playing a key role in funding these expansions.

Source: CNBC - 🏆 12. / 72 Read more »

TSMC and Samsung discuss building middle eastern megafactories, WSJ reportsTSMC and Samsung discuss building middle eastern megafactories, WSJ reports

Source: Investingcom - 🏆 450. / 53 Read more »

Apple hogs TSMC’s 2 nm supply as Samsung starts work on 1.4 nm chipsetsAbdullah is an ardent believer in the future of VR, and can't wait to see what more it brings to the table as technology improves. He enjoys covering new software releases in the XR industry, as well as major news about hardware and companies focused on VR.

Source: PhoneArena - 🏆 322. / 59 Read more »

Samsung Odyssey G6 OLED Review: More Frames Than Your Eye Can HandleGorgeous colors, an intuitive stand, and more than enough frames per second make this the kind of display I can use for everything.

Source: WIRED - 🏆 555. / 51 Read more »

Elton John says a 'severe eye infection' has left him with 'limited vision' in one eyeElton John says he has been recovering from a 'severe eye infection' he contracted this summer. The bug has left him with 'limited vision' in one eye.

Source: latimes - 🏆 11. / 82 Read more »