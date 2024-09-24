Trump Vows To Block China From Buying U.S. Farmland

Armstrong Williams takes on the news of the week and asks the questions you want answered. Don't miss our weekly town hall.Former President Donald Trump said Monday he will prevent China from purchasing U.S. farmland if elected, arguing the practice interferes with American markets.to limit agriculture transactions with four foreign nations, including China . Legislative sponsor Sen. Mike Rounds, R-S.D., said the move works to stop adversaries from gaining further footholds in U.S. territory.

Trump vowed during a press conference Monday to further prohibit Chinese landgrabs by taking a strong stance against such moves. The former president continued, saying China is buying U.S. land “at levels nobody has ever seen before.” Such actions, he said, have caused significant disruptions.The stance follows another GOP push to limit foreign influence on U.S. soil. Rep. Michelle Steel, R-Calif., earlier this month introduced a“Nations which threaten the United States should not have easy access to our port infrastructure, a key lifeline of America’s supply chains,” Rep. Steel said in a press release.

