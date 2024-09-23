Trump Vows Largest Deportation Program If Re-Elected

By Elliot Spagat, Associated PressRepublican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump speaks along the southern border with Mexico, Thursday, Aug. 22, 2024, in Sierra Vista, Ariz.
“What Trump seems to be contemplating is potentially lawful,” said Joseph Nunn, counsel at the Brennan Center for Justice at New York University’s School of Law. “There might not be a lot of legal barriers. It is going to be logistically extraordinarily complicated and difficult. The military is not going to like doing it and they are going to drag their feet as much as they can, but it is possible, so it should be taken seriously.
“The Alabama National Guard is going to arrest illegal aliens in Alabama and the Virginia National Guard in Virginia. And if you’re going to go into an unfriendly state like Maryland, well, there would just be Virginia doing the arrest in Maryland, right, very close, very nearby,” Miller said last year on “The Charlie Kirk Show.”
ICE officers are painstakingly deliberate, researching backgrounds of their targets and prioritizing people with criminal convictions. They try to capture suspects outside their homes because they generally work without court warrants and people don’t have to let them inside.
Trump Deportation Immigration Presidency Wartime Powers
United States Latest News, United States Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: BreitbartNews - 🏆 610. / 51 Read more »
Source: BreitbartNews - 🏆 610. / 51 Read more »
Source: ABC - 🏆 471. / 51 Read more »
Source: MSNBC - 🏆 469. / 51 Read more »
Source: nypost - 🏆 91. / 67 Read more »
Source: Gothamist - 🏆 456. / 53 Read more »