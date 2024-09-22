Trump Vows '200% Tariff' on Mexican-Made Autos During Michigan Campaign Stop

When former President Donald J. Trump appeared before Michigan workers earlier this week for a campaign town hall, he responded in typical meandering fashion to questions about the future of the US auto industry.

Trump eventually wandered back to the question about automotive jobs, threatening that, if he were to lose his bid for the US Presidency in November, the result would be a “tragedy” in which a type of political devastation would follow with “zero car jobs, manufacturing jobs.” In an unusual persuasive appeal to “connect the dots,” Trump called out his audience. “What the hell are all you people showing up for if I ramble?”nuclear war, climate change, and China’s role in the Covid pandemic. “You’re not going to care so much about making cars” once nuclear missiles fly, Trump accused the crowd. He went on to confuse Afghanistan’s Bagram Air Base with the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge in Alaska as he explainedwould be the demise of Michigan jobs.

