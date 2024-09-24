Trump Unveils New Manufacturing Proposals at Georgia Rally

Donald Trump unveiled several new manufacturing proposals at a rally in Savannah, Georgia, in an effort to sharpen his economic platform as Vice President Kamala Harris prepares a new policy rollout of her own.
The former president also said he would appoint a specialized"manufacturing ambassador" if he wins a second term in the White House.unveiled several new manufacturing proposals at a rally in Savannah, Georgia, on Tuesday, part of an effort to sharpen his economic platform as Vice PresidentThe Republican presidential nominee said if he were elected, he would reward U.S.
Trump's proposal on Tuesday appeared to walk back that piece of the TCJA."You're going to get full expensing. In other words, you have a one-year write-off," he said.
Trump Manufacturing Economy Policy 2024 Election
United States Latest News, United States Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Georgia Tech vs Georgia State: Key Georgia State Players to Know for Saturday's GameGeorgia State have some key players returning in a talented receiving core and some key defensive starters. Here are some players you should watch for
Source: SInow - 🏆 273. / 63 Read more »
Source: SInow - 🏆 273. / 63 Read more »
Georgia Tech vs Georgia State: PFF Grades For Every Player on Georgia Tech's DefenseAfter a strong performance against Florida State in Week Zero, Georgia Tech's defense looked to follow it up with another strong performance against Georgia Sta
Source: SInow - 🏆 273. / 63 Read more »
Source: nypost - 🏆 91. / 67 Read more »
Source: FoxBusiness - 🏆 458. / 53 Read more »
Source: RollingStone - 🏆 483. / 51 Read more »