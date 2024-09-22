Trump Told To 'Stay Away' From Ohio City After Haitian Pet Eating Claims

Republican nominee Donald Trump and his running mate JD Vance have been told to 'stay away' from Ohio .Journalist and contributor Ray Marcano wrote in an opinion piece for The Columbus Dispatch that Trump and his choice for vice president should not visit the city of Springfield after the former president claimed immigrants had taken to eating family pets.' Donald Trump says he wants to visit Springfield soon. No, he shouldn't. He should stay away,' Marcano wrote.

'Marcano said that a visit from Trump 'would be like rubbing sandpaper covered with salt on an open wound,' and that he would 'continue to dehumanize the Haitian community, just like this country vilified the Germans and Italians in the early 1900s, Asians during WWII, and now any brown-skinned immigrant, whether they be from South America or the Caribbean.

Donald Trump JD Vance Ohio Haiti Immigration

