Trump To Spotlight CCP's Land Purchases In Pennsylvania

Former President Donald Trump , the GOP nominee for president in this year’s election, told Breitbart News exclusively that on Monday in Pennsylvania, he intends to light up Chinese Communist Party efforts to buy American farmland out from underneath the United States.
China and Chinese companies buying up land in the United States has been a rising concern for many years. The CCP and its affiliated entities have been buying up farmland from coast to coast, including near military bases. The issueup big time in connection with the Chinese spy balloon that was first spotted over Montana and then flew across the entire country.
“I’ve always done that, and I’ve also done it having to do with telecommunications as an example,” Trump told Breitbart News. “People from other countries wanted to do our telecommunications and I wouldn’t allow it. We have to be careful. We’re going to be very firm on it.” “No, not even on the most basic conversations,” Trump said when asked if Harris could handle herself in a conversation with Xi. “She can’t answer a question from Oprah Winfrey.”Exclusive: Citizens United Releasing Film on ‘Trump’s Rescue Mission'On Duty Secret Service Officer Accidentally Shoots Self
Trump CCP China Land Purchases National Security
