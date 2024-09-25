Trump To Aggressively Ramp Up Campaign Activity In Final 40 Days

Former President Donald Trump told Breitbart News that he plans to aggressively ramp up his campaign activity in the final 40 or so days until the election, with events set across the battleground states , but also in red states and blue states.
“I just don’t know how anybody could vote for the people that are in office right now—namely her—who have destroyed our country,” Trump told Breitbart News. “Our borders are the laughingstock of the world. All countries all over the world are sending their criminals into the United States of America. From jails, gang members, terrorists, drug dealers—they’re all being sent into the United States. Every state is a border state. Our beautiful communities in the Midwest are being destroyed.
“We’re doing rallies because nobody else could do a rally because nobody else could draw that big of crowds,” Trump said. “At Nassau Coliseum we could have sold that out three times over. A couple networks did a story on it and they say it’s really amazing and that nobody else could sell 500 seats. That place holds probably about what Madison Square Garden does approximately, it’s about that size. It was packed, including the floor—so let’s say that’s 22,000 or 23,000 people.
