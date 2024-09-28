Trump Tightens Race In Michigan, Wisconsin Against Harris

FILE - This combination photo shows Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump at an event, Aug. 15, 2024, in Bedminster, N.J., left, and Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris at a campaign event in Raleigh, N.C., Aug. 16, 2024.

Vice President Kamala Harris now leads Trump 48% to 47% in Michigan and 49% to 47% in Wisconsin, both well within the polls’ margins of error, according toThe Times reported that in one scenario, Harris could get the 270 electoral votes needed to win the election if she took that key Nebraska district and the northern battleground states of Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania while Trump carried the Sun Belt battleground states.

Election Trump Harris Michigan Wisconsin

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



KUTV2News / 🏆 281. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Trump Narrows Gap With Harris In Michigan, Wisconsin PollsFormer President Donald Trump has closed the gap with Vice President Kamala Harris in key battleground states of Michigan and Wisconsin, according to a new poll. The race is tightening in both states, raising the stakes for the upcoming presidential election.

Source: komonews - 🏆 272. / 63 Read more »

Trump Closes Gap With Harris in Michigan, Wisconsin PollsNew polling shows former President Trump narrowing the lead held by Vice President Kamala Harris in key battleground states Michigan and Wisconsin. While Harris still holds a slight advantage, the results indicate a tighter race than previous polls.

Source: nypost - 🏆 91. / 67 Read more »

Harris Edges Out Trump In Tight Races For Michigan And WisconsinRecent polls show Vice President Kamala Harris with slim leads over former President Donald Trump in key battleground states of Michigan and Wisconsin, highlighting a tightening race ahead of the 2024 presidential election.

Source: wsyx6 - 🏆 444. / 53 Read more »

Trump Tightens Race In Michigan And Wisconsin, Harris Still LeadsA new poll shows former President Donald Trump narrowing the gap with Vice President Kamala Harris in key battleground states of Michigan and Wisconsin. While Harris maintains a slim lead, the race remains tight within the margin of error.

Source: 13WHAM - 🏆 256. / 63 Read more »

Trump rails against Harris as he visits Michigan and heads to WisconsinDonald Trump is scheduled to campaign Thursday in Michigan and Wisconsin as the former president ramps up battleground state travel heading into the traditional Labor Day turn toward the fall elect…

Source: denverpost - 🏆 13. / 72 Read more »

Harris vs. Trump: New presidential poll shows Harris blowing away Trump with key white groupNPR survey comes out just before Tuesday night's crucial debate

Source: njdotcom - 🏆 282. / 63 Read more »