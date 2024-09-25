Trump Threatens 200% Tariff on John Deere if It Moves Manufacturing to Mexico

Former President Donald Trump , flanked by two John Deere tractors, said Monday that if the company moves manufacturing to Mexico , he will impose a 200-percent tariff on the products it imports to the United States.

“I just noticed behind me John Deere tractors. I know a lot about John Deere. I love the company, but, as you know, they’ve announced a few days ago that they’re going to move a lot of their manufacturing business to Mexico,” Trump said. “They haven’t started it yet. Maybe they haven’t even made the final decision yet, but I think they have,” he said.

“They think they’re going to make product cheaper in Mexico and then sell it in for the same prices they did before, make a lot of money by getting rid of our labor and our jobs,” he emphasized.

Trump John Deere Tariff Manufacturing Mexico

