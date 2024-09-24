Trump Takes Aim at 'Two-Faced' Harris in Speculative Al Smith Dinner Roast

The historic Catholic fundraiser has always been a rare moment of genuine levity, especially in election years when both major-party nominees traditionally roast each other with mocking speeches.Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump speaks during the 71st annual Alfred E. Smith Memorial Foundation Dinner, Thursday, Oct. 20, 2016, at the Waldorf Astoria hotel in New York.

“I haven’t seen such a phenomenal flip-flopper since Meghan and Harry quit the royals because they were fed up with being royals, so they could then make money out of being royals by trashing the royals!.

“I’d like to thank the chef for our delicious meal tonight, though I found the Kamala word salad very hard to digest and frankly, I couldn’t understand what on earth I was eating. I can only imagine what has been unburdened by what has been in my mouth, and whether my guts will now survive the passage of time.

“She’s U-turned on everything from fracking and decriminalizing illegal immigration to defunding the police, single-payer health care, and mandatory gun confiscation. “So, while it’s great to see you here tonight, Kamala, let me just end by saying this: If you’re the voice of change, honesty and unity, then who the hell’s to blame for what’s happened in the last four years?”

