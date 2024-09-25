Trump Says Oprah Was 'Embarrassed' By Kamala Harris’ Lack Of Preparation

,” Trump said of Harris during an interview with Breitbart News on Sunday afternoon. “Oprah wanted to crawl under the table — she was embarrassed by it.”Harris for her inability to answer basic questions during the town hall event with Winfrey, such as how she would lower prices if elected president.

“I know Oprah better than she does because, before I was in politics, Oprah and I had a great relationship,” Trump said. “She was at Mar-a-Lago many times.”“Politics can make a lot of enemies out of what were once friends,’ Trump said. “But, Oprah was at Mar-a-Lago numerous times for very big events she gave, but the biggest was the funeral of Roger King of King World, who was a great guy.

Trump’s relationship with Winfrey goes back decades, and, in fact, he first openly teased a possible future presidential run on her show way back in the late 1980s.Larry King in 1999 when he was contemplating a run for president that he would consider Winfrey his first choice as a running mate.

Trump Oprah Winfrey Kamala Harris Politics Interview

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



BreitbartNews / 🏆 610. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Megyn Kelly slams 'thin Ozempic' Oprah Winfrey over Kamala Harris town hall: 'I miss fat Oprah'Today's Video Headlines: 9/23/24

Source: nypost - 🏆 91. / 67 Read more »

‘I Do Not Support Harris’: TikToker Slams Oprah Winfrey, Kamala Harris for Using Her VideoSource of breaking news and analysis, insightful commentary and original reporting, curated and written specifically for the new generation of independent and conservative thinkers.

Source: BreitbartNews - 🏆 610. / 51 Read more »

Donald Trump Blasts Oprah Over Kamala Harris InterviewDonald Trump says Oprah's not the same woman who interviewed him years ago ... saying her interview with Kamala Harris only proved how unfit his opponent was for the presidency.

Source: TMZ - 🏆 379. / 59 Read more »

McDonald’s didn’t dispute Harris’ job at the fast food chainVice President Kamala Harris’ 2024 campaign opponent, former President Donald Trump, has asserted that Harris fabricated

Source: PolitiFact - 🏆 17. / 71 Read more »

Trump Campaign: Debate Opportunity to Hold Kamala Harris Accountable for Biden-Harris RecordSource of breaking news and analysis, insightful commentary and original reporting, curated and written specifically for the new generation of independent and conservative thinkers.

Source: BreitbartNews - 🏆 610. / 51 Read more »

Taylor Swift's endorsement of Harris drives nearly 338,000 users to government voting websiteTaylor Swift endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris minutes after Harris' debate against Donald Trump finished.

Source: CNBC - 🏆 12. / 72 Read more »