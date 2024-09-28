Trump Says Jews 'Need Their Head Examined' If They Don't Vote for Him, Blames Them for Potential Loss

Trump said Jews and Catholics can vote for him and ace the test, but those who don’t — in his words — “need their head examined.” If he's defeated, Trump added, Jewish people would bear blame for that result.recently reissued his loyalty test to religious Americans, declaring that he can best protect their freedoms while preemptively blaming members of certain faiths should he lose the presidential election in November.

Trump’s latest provocative comments came in a span of four days. His warnings about Jewish voters were in Sept. 19 speeches to Jewish donors and the Israeli-American Council in Washington. His remarks about Catholics came on Sept. 22 in a post on Truth Social. “If God is already on your side theologically, it’s not a far leap to say he should be on your side politically. That isn’t new to American politics,” Boedy said. “Trump is only making that divide advantageous to him. He’s furthering that which was there, but he is also adding his own weight to it. Making it worse.”

“Catholics listening to the increasingly Nativist rhetoric on immigration from Trump and even his running mate, JD Vance, who converted to Catholicism in 2019, ought to have their hearts examined if they support that,” Gibson said. Trump’s recent comment about blaming Jews if he loses came at an event that also featured Jewish megadonor Mariam Adelson, widow of the late casino magnate Sheldon Adelson. She introduced Trump as “a true friend of the Jewish people.”

The criticism of Trump's recent remarks came from the center as well as the left of the national Jewish community.. It took issue with Trump’s suggestion that if 40% of the U.S. Jewish electorate voted for him, “That means 60% are voting for the enemy.”

Trump Election Judaism Antisemitism Religious Freedom

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



NBCPhiladelphia / 🏆 569. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Trump Says Jews Could Be Blamed If He Loses ElectionFormer President Donald Trump has once again issued his loyalty test to religious Americans, claiming he can best protect their freedoms. However, he also preemptively blamed Jewish people for a potential election loss in November, stating they would 'have a lot to do with the loss.' This remark sparked outrage among Jewish leaders who condemned it as antisemitic.

Source: NBCPhiladelphia - 🏆 569. / 51 Read more »

Melania Trump questions Trump assassination attempt story: ‘We need to uncover the truth'The tweet by Melania Trump promoting her new book came hours before Donald Trump was due to debate Vice President Kamala Harris in Philadelphia.

Source: NBCDFW - 🏆 288. / 63 Read more »

Nikki Haley says Trump and Vance 'need to change the way they speak about women'GOP presidential candidate and fmr. U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley exclusively joins Meet the Press to discuss her path forward in the 2024 race against former President Trump.

Source: NBCNewsHealth - 🏆 707. / 51 Read more »

'We need to uncover the truth' about rally shooting, Melania Trump says in book promoFormer First Lady Melania Trump has called for answers about the attempted assassination of her husband nearly two months ago.

Source: 13WHAM - 🏆 256. / 63 Read more »

Clinton says media need to be consistent about how ‘dangerous’ Trump isPolitical News and Conservative Analysis About Congress, the President, and the Federal Government

Source: dcexaminer - 🏆 6. / 94 Read more »

Trump tells GOP Jews Israel's security hinges on his election winSeeking to leverage Israel's genocidal war in Gaza to attract American Jewish voters, Trump tells Jewish donors that 'you’ll never survive if they [Democrats] get in.'

Source: trtworld - 🏆 101. / 63 Read more »