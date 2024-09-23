Trump Says He Won't Run For President Again In 2028

"No, I don't. No, I don't," Trump toldwhen asked if he sees himself running again in four years. “No, I think that that will be, that will be it. I don’t see that at all," adding that "hopefully, we're going to be very successful."in July. If Trump were to run again in 2028 he would be 82, a year older than President Biden is now.former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii, tech billionaire Elon Musk and former independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

but Trump said he has not made deals with anybody because it is too early to decide.Trump also defended his record on the coronavirus pandemic during his interview and took credit for the development of the COVID-19 vaccines saying "they're doing studies on the vaccines and we're going to find out" if they are safe.

