Trump Says 2024 Will Be His Last Presidential Bid

By all indications, 2024 will be the last time former President Donald Trump will appear on a ballot.In an interview aired by Sinclair Broadcast Group over the weekend, the 78-year-old Republican told Sharyl Attkisson that he does not see himself running again in four years, regardless of the outcome this fall.'If you're not successful this time, do you see yourself running again in four years?' Attkisson asked.'No, I don't. No, I don't.

The last time a major party candidate appeared on the ballot in three consecutive elections was President Franklin D. Roosevelt, who won the 1932, 1936, 1940 and 1944 presidential elections. In 1951, the 22nd Amendment was enacted, limiting presidents to two terms in office.Theodore Roosevelt, who became president following the assassination of President William McKinley, won the 1904 election.

Trump 2024 Election Presidential Race Republican Party US Politics

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



abc15 / 🏆 263. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

2024 Italian Grand Prix 2024 Odds, Picks & Predictions: Changing of the Guard?Formula 1 odds have shifted to reveal Lando Norris, not Max Verstappen, as the betting favorite to win the 2024 Italian Grand Prix.

Source: Covers - 🏆 341. / 59 Read more »

Spurs Starter, September 10, 2024: Spurs Announce 2024-25 Restaurant LineupYour daily briefing on what's going on with the San Antonio Spurs, including news, draft & more.

Source: SInow - 🏆 273. / 63 Read more »

2024 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2024 Odds, Picks & Predictions: Verstappen's Reign In Real DangerEarly Azerbaijan GP odds omit Max Verstappen from the Top 3 entirely after a string of losses dating back to June. See who's ahead of him below!

Source: Covers - 🏆 341. / 59 Read more »

2024 Singapore Grand Prix 2024 Odds, Picks & Predictions: McLaren, Ferrari Drivers in Front of VerstappenMax Verstappen rode a historic win streak into last year's Singapore GP and suffered a massive upset in what would be his final loss of 2023. But the defeats are piling up quickly for him and Red Bull in 2024, making him an underdog this Sunday.

Source: Covers - 🏆 341. / 59 Read more »

Trump Says He Won't Run for President Again if He Loses in 2024Former President Donald Trump indicated during a recent interview that he would not seek the presidency again in 2028 if he is unsuccessful in his current bid for the White House this November. Trump made the comments on Sinclair Broadcast Group’s 'Full Measure', hosted by Sharyl Attkisson.

Source: fox13seattle - 🏆 328. / 59 Read more »

Election 2024 Latest: Trump to head to Michigan, Harris campaign says it's raised $540MThe campaigns of Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump are arguing in advance of their upcoming high-stakes debate over whether microphones should be muted except for the candidate whose turn it is to speak. The former president on Sunday suggested he might not show up for the ABC-hosted debate.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »