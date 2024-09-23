Trump's Rescue Mission: Saving America Exposes Kamala Harris' Radical Agenda

, featuring exclusive interviews with former President Donald Trump , his running mate Sen. JD Vance , and many more top conservatives, aimed at exposing Vice President Kamala Harris ’s radical agenda.
The film features interviews with Trump, Vance, businessman Vivek Ramaswamy, Gov. Kristi Noem , Reps. Jim Jordan , Ronny Jackson , Matt Gaetz , Anna Paulina Luna , Mike Waltz , and Byron Donalds , as well as Sen.
The film then walks through what happened with Trump getting shot at the Butler, Pennsylvania, rally. Cruz, who’s currently in a tight race for reelection in Texas, says that Harris’s record was proven in the U.S. Senate to be the most radically left of anyone in the chamber in her time there.“The nonpartisan tracking agency GovTrack measured all 100 senators,” Cruz says. “Kamala Harris ranked as the single most liberal senator in America. Number 100 out of 100. Literally the furthest — to the left of Bernie Sanders, to the left of Elizabeth Warren. That’s where Kamala Harris is and was.
