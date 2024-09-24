Trump's Grandchildren Steal the Show at Rally

Two grandchildren of former President Donald Trump delighted the audience at his rally on Saturday in Wilmington, North Carolina.Carolina and Luke, two children of his son Eric and daughter-in-law Lara Trump, onstage one at a time so they could share special messages, Fox News reported.as the crowd cheered. When he held her up to the microphone, the five-year-old girl slightly misspoke and said, “Make American great again.

The audience then erupted into cheers and applause, while Trump told his granddaughter, “That was great, honey.” When Trump took the stage again, he asked the crowd if they would like to meet seven-year-old Luke. When Trump picked up his grandson and put him in front of the microphone, the little boy said, “Vote for grandpa.” Once again, the crowd burst into cheers., “Trump may be running for President but he TRULY is a family man at heart! MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”“The media makes my grandpa seem like a different person, but I know him for who he is. He is very caring and loving. He truly wants the best for this country, and he will fight every single day to Make America Great Again,” she said.

Donald Trump Rally Grandchildren Election Family

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



BreitbartNews / 🏆 610. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Trump's grandchildren steal the show at North Carolina rally: 'Vote for grandpa'Former President Trump brought two of his grandchildren, Luke and Carolina Trump, up to the podium at a Wilmington, North Carolina, rally on Saturday afternoon.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »

Trump's grandchildren steal the show at North Carolina rally: 'Vote for grandpa'Trump vows to ‘end all sanctuary cities in America,’ boost law enforcement in regions that don’t cooperate with ICE

Source: nypost - 🏆 91. / 67 Read more »

WATCH — ‘Vote for Grandpa’: Trump’s Grandchildren Delight Rally Goers in North CarolinaSource of breaking news and analysis, insightful commentary and original reporting, curated and written specifically for the new generation of independent and conservative thinkers.

Source: BreitbartNews - 🏆 610. / 51 Read more »

Trump Shares Heartwarming Moment With Grandchildren At NC RallyFormer President Donald Trump brought his grandchildren, Luke and Carolina, onstage during a rally in Wilmington, North Carolina. The children charmed the crowd with their adorable responses to their grandfather's prompts.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »

'Trump will be Trump': Morning Joe previews Harris-Trump debateThis is additional taxonomy that helps us with analytics

Source: MSNBC - 🏆 469. / 51 Read more »

Historic rainfall, life-threatening flooding strikes North CarolinaMore than 18 inches of rain has been recorded in Carolina Beach, North Carolina.

Source: ABC - 🏆 471. / 51 Read more »