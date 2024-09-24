Trump's Grandchildren Steal the Show at Rally

Two grandchildren of former President Donald Trump delighted the audience at his rally on Saturday in Wilmington, North Carolina.Carolina and Luke, two children of his son Eric and daughter-in-law Lara Trump, onstage one at a time so they could share special messages, Fox News reported.as the crowd cheered. When he held her up to the microphone, the five-year-old girl slightly misspoke and said, “Make American great again.
The audience then erupted into cheers and applause, while Trump told his granddaughter, “That was great, honey.” When Trump took the stage again, he asked the crowd if they would like to meet seven-year-old Luke. When Trump picked up his grandson and put him in front of the microphone, the little boy said, “Vote for grandpa.” Once again, the crowd burst into cheers., “Trump may be running for President but he TRULY is a family man at heart! MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”“The media makes my grandpa seem like a different person, but I know him for who he is. He is very caring and loving. He truly wants the best for this country, and he will fight every single day to Make America Great Again,” she said.
Donald Trump Rally Grandchildren Election Family
