Trump's False Claims About Haitian Migrants Energize Neo-Nazi Groups

Former President Donald Trump 's false claims about Haitian migrants eating pets in Springfield, Ohio, has energized neo-Nazi and white supremacist groups.Welcome to Springfield signage is displayed along Spring Street on September 16, 2024 in Springfield, Ohio.

“When Trump mentioned the pet-eating narrative, Blood Tribe was crowing about it,” said Cass Troy, an extremism researcher who runs an online publication called the Cassandra Report. NPR is using a pseudonym for Troy, because of Blood Tribe’s history of doxing its critics.“This fear that's being created in Springfield is something that Blood Tribe is very proud of at this moment,” said Tischauser.

“I think that one of the things that people need to be cognizant of is anybody who perpetuates this narrative, do they want to be aligned with people like that?” she said. “You know, if you can't separate out your feelings about basic decency when it comes to immigration, maybe you can separate out basic decency when it comes to not being in league with a Nazi.

