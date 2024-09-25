WASHINGTON — If a year from now prices at Walmart and Target have spiked 15% and a deep recession is suddenly on the horizon, blame Mark Burnett.
“I was given a fraction of that, a tiny fraction, and have built it into many, many billions of dollars. Many, many billions. And when people see it, they are even surprised,” Trump said.that likely voters think by a 54-41 margin that Trump would do a better job at managing the U.S. economy than would the vice president. Other polls show a smaller gap, but virtually all of them show Trump leading on the issue.
By the time of his 2016 election win, Donald Trump’s list of failed businesses included casinos, his airline and his various branding efforts, including Trump Steaks, Trump Vodka and Trump bottled water. His Trump University was under investigation by multiple attorneys general and he ultimately settled the lawsuits with a payment of $25 million.since going public, with the stock value falling from a high of $79.38 per share after the offering in March to $12.79 at the end of trading on Tuesday.
Paired with falsehoods and exaggerations about his own records are apocalyptic warnings about what will happen if Harris wins the presidency. He claims — just as he did when running against Hillary Clinton in 2016 and Biden in 2020 — that her election would bring a “1929 style depression.”“Under Kamala Harris, there will be no car industry, no steel industry, no manufacturing of any kind,” he said in Georgia Tuesday. “If we don’t win this election, we won’t have a country anymore.
