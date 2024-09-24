Trump's Campaign Enters Turbulent Phase

This weekend, The Washington Post published a story about the “turbulent phase” Donald Trump ’s campaign has entered into, with just six weeks to go until the election. The Post describes Trump ’s behavior in the campaign as “impulsive” and “impetuous,” noting: All in 24 hours! The Post goes on to describe, gently, what they call Trump ’s “policy incoherence” at this point in his campaign. To be clear, his policy incoherence is off the charts.

There’s so much interest and appetite in the mainstream media for reporting on Vice President Kamala Harris and Trump as if they’re just normal, competing candidates. But while Harris is scoring the endorsement of 700 retired military and national security officials, Trump is promising that, if he’s president, he’ll find out where California is hiding its huge secret faucet that they use to dump all the rainwater into the ocean. As Harris calls for an expanded child tax credit, Trump is promising to abolish the Department of the Interior, take away the broadcast licenses of news organizations that criticize him, and put former President Barack Obama in front of a military tribunal. Republicans in the House just ignored Trump’s demand to shut down the government before the election and they’re going ahead with funding the government against his wishes. That insult and rebuke to the party’s leader would have led the news for days if this was a candidate who attracted normal political coverage. Trump, instead, is racing toward Election Day, rolling out new money-making efforts to squeeze money out of his fans almost every day. There’s the new Trump commemorative coin, hot on the heels of Trump’s crypto venture, which he’s rolling out with the help of a man who calls himself the “dirtbag of the internet” and another self-proclaimed pick-up artist

Trump Campaign Election Policy Republican Party

