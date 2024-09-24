Trump Remains A Magnet For Media Attention Despite Scandals

In just the last few days, there’s been a tremendous media pile-on against Donald Trump . Whether you think that’s warranted or not – much of it is based on his own words – we are back to a Trump -centric universe. Kamala Harris is making little or no news, despite such spectacles as the Oprah show, and Trump , as usual, is back to driving each news cycle. I have been telling people since 2015 that negative stories are good for Trump because the ensuing debate then unfolds on his terms.

And a New York Times poll shows Trump leading in the key Sunbelt states that the Harris camp hoped to pick off. He has a 5-point lead in Arizona, a 4-point lead in Georgia and a 2-point lead in North Carolina. That’s within striking distance and in some cases a statistical tie. But the Times piece says that many voters believe Trump 'improved their lives when he was president – and worry that a Kamala Harris White House would not.' That’s the thing.

