Trump Pays For Groceries While Visiting Pennsylvania Store

KITTANNING, PENNSYLVANIA - SEPTEMBER 23: Republican presidential nominee, former U.S. President Donald Trump , makes a purchase as he visits Sprankle's Neighborhood Market on September 23, 2024 in Kittanning, Pennsylvania .

A clip shared to X shows Trump handing out bills to shoppers checking out at Sprankles Neighborhood Market in Kittanning. One individual, identified as a mother of three by the Trump campaign, appeared grateful to receive $100 toward her purchase.Thank you so much,” the mother replied. The former president also used the opportunity to slam Vice President Kamala Harris over inflation, which he said has impacted Americans at the grocery store.

