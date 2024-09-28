Trump Leads Harris in North Carolina, Trails by Narrow Margin in Virginia

Former President Donald Trump has a three-point lead over Vice President Kamala Harris in North Carolina , and is on her heels in typically blue Virginia , according to a Rasmussen Reports/American Thinker poll.A plurality of 42 percent of likely voters in North Carolina said the economy is the most critical issue for them. Another 17 percent pointed to border security as the number one issue, and abortion landed in third place at 12 percent.

Like North Carolina, the economy is the number one issue for a plurality of voters in Virginia. Of the respondents, 32 percent say the economy is paramount, followed by border security and abortion . The survey also gauged the state of the race in Michigan among 1,086 likely voters. Trump and Harris are tied at 48 percent apiece in the Wolverine State. A plurality of 35 percent of respondents identified the economy as the most pressing issue. Border security and abortion both followed at 15 percent.Israel’s Military Says Hezbollah Leader Hassan Nasrallah Was Killed in Beirut StrikeNBC News: How Kamala Harris’s Celeb-Heavy Campaign Could Hurt HerIDF on U.S.

