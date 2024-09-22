Trump Launches $100 'Trump Coins' With His Face On Them

Former President Trump on Saturday revealed that he is selling $100 " Trump Coins" with his face on them, calling the items a "true symbol of American greatness." The coins are now the latest product to be sold by Trump as he seeks a second term in the White House, following the launch of Trump Sneakers and "God Bless the USA" Bibles earlier this year. " Trump Coins are designed by me and minted right here in the U.S.A.

TRUMP TO LAUNCH CRYPTO PLATFORM: WHAT TO KNOW The 1.6-inch coins are a "1oz .999% silver medallion" and are "struck with a proof finish featuring our 45th President’s profile on the obverse and the White House on the reverse," according to a description on the Trump Coins website.

Trump Coins

Trump unveils $100 'Trump coins' after selling Bibles, sneakersFormer President Trump says he is now selling $100 'Trump Coins' which commemorate 'our movement, our fight for freedom, prosperity and putting America first.'

