Trump Holds Rally in North Carolina Amidst Controversy Surrounding Ally Mark Robinson

Donald Trump made his return to North Carolina on Saturday, holding a rally in Wilmington, a key city along the state’s southern coast. However, his high-profile ally, Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson , was notably absent. Robinson, the GOP nominee for governor, is embroiled in a controversy following allegations of inappropriate and lewd posts made on a pornography website’s message board.These accusations, which include racially charged comments, have shaken Robinson’s campaign.

The campaign refrained from mentioning Robinson, instead focusing on broader election strategy and the importance of rallying support in key swing states like North Carolina.Trump has previously praised Robinson, calling him "Martin Luther King on steroids" and expressing support for his gubernatorial run. However, with Robinson trailing in polls against Democratic candidate Josh Stein, his campaign may be affected by these allegations.

Donald Trump Mark Robinson North Carolina Rally Controversy

